Inter Milan Yet To Decide On Contract Length To Offer Serie A Title Winning Coach

Inter Milan and coach Simone Inzaghi have yet to agree on the duration of a contract extension.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. Sky anticipate that the length of a new deal is the one sticking point remaining in the negotiations for the 48-year-old’s new deal.

One thing that is certain is that Inter are keen to extend Inzaghi’s contract.

Inzaghi’s deal runs out at the end of next June as things stand. Inter want to extend it.

The Nerazzurri naturally want to continue on with the former Lazio coach, who has just delivered the twentieth Serie A title in the club’s history.

And for his part, by all accounts Inzaghi wants to stay at Inter.

The 48-year-old is happy with the current project. He is ready to head into another season building on what he’s already done at the club, potentially even improving upon the season just gone.

Reports indicate that Inter and Inzaghi have already been planning for next season together.

The coach has given his demands to the club as far as the transfer market goes this summer. Foremost among them is that the club do not sell any important players from the starting eleven.

Inter have already met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

The agent has confirmed that the negotiations are going “positively” although he has also stressed that no agreement has been reached yet.

And according to Sky, the main thing that Inter and Inzaghi must still work out would be the duration of a new deal.

In each of the past two summers, Inter have handed Inzaghi a one-year bumper deal.

This time around, though, it could be a bit different.

For some weeks, reports have indicated that Inter could break from the previous policy by instead offering Inzaghi a two-year extension, which would take the coach until the end of June 2027.

According to Sky, that is very much an option on the table.

But on the other hand, the broadcaster anticipate, Inter could also go a different route.

Sky report that Inter could also offer Inzaghi a one-season extension, until the end of June 2026. However, this would contain the option of one further year.

According to Sky, Inter and Inzaghi’s agent Tinti will decide on which to go with when they next meet, which should be tomorrow.