Inter Milan Yet To Agree Duration Of New Contract With Serie A Winning Coach

Inter Milan have yet to agree on the duration of a contract extension with coach Simone Inzaghi.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Inter prefer a one-year extension, whilst Inzaghi wants a new two-season deal.

One thing that is certain is that Inter are keen to extend Inzaghi’s contract.

Inzaghi’s deal runs out at the end of next June as things stand. Inter want to extend it.

The Nerazzurri naturally want to continue on with the former Lazio coach, who has just delivered the twentieth Serie A title in the club’s history.

And for his part, by all accounts Inzaghi wants to stay at Inter.

The 48-year-old is happy with the current project. He is ready to head into another season building on what he’s already done at the club, potentially even improving upon the season just gone.

Reports indicate that Inter and Inzaghi have already been planning for next season together.

The coach has given his demands to the club as far as the transfer market goes this summer. Foremost among them is that the club do not sell any important players from the starting eleven.

Last week, Inter met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

The agent has confirmed that the negotiations are going “positively” although he has also stressed that no agreement has been reached yet.

According to the Gazzetta, there is one major sticking point in the negotiations.

That is the prospective length of a new contract for Inzaghi.

In each of the last two seasons, Inter have handed the 48-year-old a one-season bumper deal.

And according to the Gazzetta, that is what the club plan to do this summer.

There had been reports that the Nerazzurri were ready to offer Inzaghi a contract until the end of June 2027.

But the Gazzetta report that the club have not put a deal of that length on the table.

However, Inzaghi wants a longer-term deal.

According to the Gazzetta, the compromise could be a one-year extension with an option of a further season. This would be automatically triggered under certain conditions.