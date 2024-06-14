Inter Milan To Wrap Up Signing Of Spain International In Next Two Weeks – Player-Plus-Cash Deal Likely

Inter Milan will wrap up the signing of goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa within the next couple of weeks.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Inter have not waited around in their efforts to bring in a goalkeeper this summer.

The Nerazzurri have been seeking a goalkeeper who is young in the hopes of sorting out the long-term future at the club between the posts.

The idea would be to have a keeper who can back up Yann Sommer next season.

Then, within a year or two, that keeper can take over from former Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Sommer, inheriting the starting spot in the long term.

Inter will not keep Emil Audero in the squad for that role.

Athletico Paranaense and Brazil keeper Bento had been a major target for Inter. But according to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri have abandoned their pursuit of the Brazilian

Therefore, the Nerazzurri have moved on to Genoa’s Martinez.

Genoa Keeper Josep Martinez One Step Away From Joining Inter Milan

According to Tuttosport, the negotiations between Inter and Genoa regarding Martinez have moved forward very rapidly.

Genoa’s valuation of Martinez is around €18 million.

That is partly taking into account the fact that the former RB Leipzig keeper’s current contract with the Grifone runs out at the end of next June.

Meanwhile, Inter have put a bid of around €13 million plus add-ons on the table.

This is not a huge gap for the clubs to sort out. And the decisive factor could be the inclusion of a player going the other way as part of the deal.

Genoa are interest in both striker Martin Satriano and attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio in that respect.

Then, there is the matter of the structure of a deal.

Inter want to sign Martinez on an initial loan deal containing a purchase option.

These are matters that Inter and Genoa must still hammer out in further talks. But they will not present too many difficulties.

Therefore, Tuttosport anticipate, it should not be more than two weeks before Martinez joins Inter.