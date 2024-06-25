Inter Milan To Wrap Up €15M Deal For Spain International By This Weekend

Inter Milan To Wrap Up €15M Deal For Spain International By This Weekend

Inter Milan are ready to complete a deal to sign Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez by this weekend.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the total cash value of the transfer will be €15 million.

The last couple of weeks have seen Inter take big steps forward to try and sign Martinez.

The 26-year-old former RB Leipzig goalkeeper is the Nerazzurri’s top priority to be the long-term successor to Yann Sommer in goal.

Having previously eyed up a move for Athletico Paranaense’s Bento, it is Martinez who Inter have actually started negotiations to sign.

Inter want to bring the Spaniard in to be Sommer’s backup for next season. Then, in the seasons to follow, he can replace the current Number One.

Inter have been aiming to find an agreement with Genoa for Martinez on the basis of a player-plus-cash offer.

That way, the cash fee that the Nerazzurri would have to pay for the 26-year-old would be lower.

Inter Milan To Complete € 15M Josep Martinez Signing By This Weekend

Inter had offered a number of young players to the Grifone as possible makeweights in a deal for Martinez.

But it was attacking midfielder Oristanio who the Ligurian club were most keen on among these possibilities.

Therefore, Inter and Genoa had come close to reaching an agreement. Inter would send Oristanio to Genoa in addition to a cash fee, and sign Martinez.

However, newly-promoted side Genoa have also shown an interest in signing Oristanio.

Therefore, the a transfer of the 22-year-old – who spent last season on loan with Cagliari – has not been able to go through.

Nevertheless, Inter still want to sign Martinez as the long-term heir to Sommer.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri have been working to negotiate a straight cash deal for the Spaniard.

According to the Gazzetta, Inter and Genoa have reached an agreement. The fee for Martinez will be €13 million, plus €2 million in add-ons.

Inter have also agreed personal terms with Martinez.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri should complete the signing of the 26-year-old by this weekend, reports the Gazzetta.