Inter Milan win Serie A title after beating rivals Milan

AC Milan's Davide Calabria in action during Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium. Spada/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Inter Milan clinched their 20th Serie A title after beating city rivals AC Milan 2-1 on Monday.

Simone Inzaghi's side now have an unassailable 17-point lead over the Rossoneri with just five games remaining.

Centre back Francesco Acerbi headed in a first-half corner largely unmarked in what was nominally an away game for Inter in the San Siro stadium they share with Milan.

France forward Marcus Thuram netted the second in style shortly after the break before Fikayo Tomori pulled one back late on.

Inter - Champions League runners-up to Manchester City last season - last won a Scudetto in 2021 under Antonio Conte having sealed five in a row from 2006-10, the first of which was handed to the Nerazzurri after Juventus were stripped of the title in a match-fixing affair.

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez and Inter's Matteo Darmian battle for the ball during Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium. Spada/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Arrival of the Inter bus at the San Siro stadium ahead of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan. Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa