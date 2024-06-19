Inter Milan Want A Response From Netherlands EURO 2024 To Contract Offer By End Of June

Inter Milan want a response from wingback Denzel Dumfries in contract extension talks by the end of June.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews. The outlet report that the Nerazzurri are determined to resolve the Dutchman’s situation with a couple months to spare in the transfer window.

Dumfries is perhaps the biggest name in Inter’s squad who looks to be at a crossroads in terms of his future this summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of next June.

Therefore, reports suggest that Inter want to either extend Dumfries’s deal, or else sell him this summer transfer while he has the chance.

Recent reports have linked Dumfries most strongly with Premier League side Aston Villa.

There have already been contract talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives.

However, as of yet, there has been no agreement on a new deal for the former PSV wingback.

Inter are reportedly offering a new contract worth €4 million net per season. Dumfries and his representatives, on the other hand, are seeking closer to €5 million net per season.

There is an additional complication in the form of EURO 2024.

Dumfries is at the Euros with the Dutch national team. Therefore, he is naturally preoccupied with international duty, making contract negotiations harder to squeeze in.

However, considering that many weeks have passed without a decisive agreement or break, Inter don’t want to wait much longer.

Therefore, Inter are aiming to meet with Dumfries’s agents the Wasserman group soon.

The Nerazzurri want a clear response from Dumfries one way or the other by the end of this month.

The player did make clear yesterday that he wants to stay. He declared that he “loves” Inter.

However, these words are far from a decisive commitment to a new contract. Dumfries himself admitted that he’s not yet certain how his contract situation at Inter will develop.

According to FCIN, Inter have been offering a new deal until the end of June 2027.

The club could offer a longer contract, until the end of June 2028, to convince Dumfries. But as far as the wages of €4 million net per season, Inter won’t go higher – the offer is “take it or leave it.”

Therefore, there is not that much to negotiate.

Inter want the response from Dumfries by the end of this month. Then, if he turns down their offer, the Nerazzurri can have a couple of months to search for a buyer for the 28-year-old.