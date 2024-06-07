Inter Milan Want No Less Than €10M For Stuttgart, Brest & Valencia Target

Inter Milan Want No Less Than €10M For Stuttgart, Brest & Valencia Target

Inter Milan want a fee of no less than €10 million to sell Stuttgart, Brest, and Valencia target Martin Satriano this summer.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews. The outlet anticipate that the price tag could make it difficult for Brest to sign the Uruguayan on a permanent basis this summer.

This past season, Satriano was out on loan with Brest in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old has helped the team from Brittany achieve a surprise qualification for the Champions League.

Satriano has scored four goals and made four assists in Ligue 1 this season across 33 appearances. He has made 36 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions.

This is in fact the second spell that Satriano has had at Brest.

The Uruguayan had also spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan with the Ligue 1 team.

That had followed a first half of the season in which Satriano had made only sporadic cameo appearances for Inter.

Meanwhile, last season Satriano was at Empoli on loan. He scored two goals and assisted another one for the Tuscans in Serie A.

Now, the question will be where Satriano plays his football next season.

Certainly, there would be no chance for the 23-year-old to play a part in the Inter first team.

And by all accounts, Inter feel that this summer is the right time to cash in on Satriano.

The Nerazzurri are not planning to loan the Uruguayan out again.

Rather, Inter believe that they can collect a decent fee for Satriano. This would certainly prove helpful as they aim to fund signings this summer without selling a big name player.

Brest are among the teams interested in Satriano.

The Breton club were satisfied with the Inter-owned striker’s performances over the season.

However, FCIN report, Inter want €10 million. And that fee would be very steep for Brest, even with the influx of Champions League revenues.

Therefore, it could be another team that will be playing in next season’s Champions League – Stuttgart – who step forward.

On the other hand, FCIN note, Satriano recently switched to a Spanish agency.

That could point to a transfer to a team in La Liga, where Valencia have been very keen on signing the 23-year-old striker.