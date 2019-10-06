Inter Milan vs Juventus LIVE: Stream, latest score and goal updates from Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus: Getty

Juventus travel to the San Siro knowing the face one of the greatest threats to their Serie A thrown for almost a decade.

Under Antonio Conte, Inter Milan have been a potent force, winning all of their opening six league games with only two goals conceded. Juve, the champions for the past eight seasons, are second with five wins from six, having drawn 0-0 at Fiorentina last month, and Maurizio Sarri has his work cut out to find a way through Conte's Inter.

The visitors from Turin do bring some momentum into the game having beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, with Cristiano Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet. Inter lost 2-1 to Barcelona, having letting a lead slip to two goals by Luis Suarez amid a Lionel Messi masterclass. Follow it live:

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST at the San Siro.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown in the UK on Premier 2. Alternatively you can follow the live updates right here.

How to stream online?

Suscribers to PremierSports can watch the game on the website.

Prediction...

Inter may have stumbled in midweek but they are in brillant form domestically and Conte will have them riled up for this one. Inter 3-1 Juventus.