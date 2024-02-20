Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid LIVE!

Last season's surprise finalists head into the Champions League knockout stage in fine fashion, winning six on the spin in Serie A - to build up a nine-point lead at the top - ahead of facing Diego Simeone's side.

For Simeone, who spent two years with Nerazzurri during his playing career, it is a first competitive meeting as manager with his former club. He will need his team in top form to keep the tie alive for the second leg next month, but Atleti appear to have recovered with a poor December to keep within touching distance of La Liga's top three.

While these two teams have previously been known for their tough defences - and the same is still true - they also boast potent attacks. Lautaro Martinnez and Marcus Thuram have combined for 35 goals in all competitions this season, while the Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have 37 between them for Atletico. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid latest updates

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, San Siro

How to watch: TNT Sports

Inter Milan XI

Atletico Madrid XI

Score prediction

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are at San Siro tonight.My commiserations at the quality of that first half.

Not a first half that will live long in the memory. Much improvement needed after the break.

Half-time

47min: That’s your lot.

46min: One minute added on. Don’t blame them, this hasn’t been great.

45min: Nope, he’ll be fine to continue.

44min: Has Thuram injured himself in that move? He’s down and looks in some pain.

43min: Thuram the latest to test Oblak, but the effort from the edge of the area is down his throat. Easy save.

41min: Calhanoglu is penalised for handball.

38min: So close to the breakthrough! Martinez spins smartly inside the area and fires at goal but Atleti get bodies in the way.

34min: Pavard penalised for a tough tackle on Koke.

30min: No one has their shooting boots on, even Martinez. Another chance and another shot goes high and wide.

26min: Atletico now enjoying more possession and are taking their time with it. Inter holding their shape well, though, so proving hard to break down.

22min: Inter certainly the team on top and look more in control, but everything appears a bit rushed so far. Both teams could do with taking a bit longer.

18min: Best chance so far as Thuram is found by De Vrij with a superb pass through defence... but is then crowded out.

14min: First sight of goal for Martinez but it’s blocked inside the box.

I sense plenty of nerves.

11min: Neither team quite clicking yet. Lino with a rare Atleti chance which sails wide.

9min: Calhanoglu tries his luck from the edge of the area, but it’s off target. Poor.

6min: Witsel announces his arrival with a hefty challenge on Barella. The referee did not approve.

4min: Inter racking up the early chances. This time Thuram meets the cross but it’s off target.

2min: Darmian makes tracks down the right but the cross is easy for Oblak.

Kick-off!

1min: Here we go!

San Siro is rocking.

Here come the teams. Almost time.

Is this the tie of the round? You probably have to say yes. Two true European titans and a game very hard to predict.

Last season’s finalists, flying in their league, against an Atletico Madrid side capable of upsetting the odds against any team.

The teams are back in their dressing rooms. Not long to go.

Interestingly, Atletico Madrid are the seeded team in this tie. They topped Group E and went unbeaten, while Inter finished second behind Real Sociedad in Group D.

All the talk heading into the game was of an Inter victory. It’s not going to be as straightforward.

Half an hour until kick-off.

Darmian to InterTV

"It will be a complicated match but we have prepared well. We have to be careful because they are a great team, they have quality players.

“I don't think Atlético are just about defence; they play good football and we have to be very careful."

No surprises in the XIs

19:19 , Alex Young

No surprises in either starting line-up. Darmian and Dimarco come back into the team after being rested at the weekend. De Vrij is in for the injured Acerbi in a back three. Martinez and Thuram lead the line.

For Atletico, Lino gets the nod ahead of Reinildo in the only real question mark ahead of the game.

19:09 , Alex Young

An interesting stat heading into the game.

In each of their last four Champions League knockout games against Italian sides, Atletico have won the first leg.

The most recent was the quarter-final against Juventus in 2018-19, when they won the first leg 2-0 but lost the away leg 3-0 to be eliminated.

Teams in full

Inter Milan XI: Sommer, Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

Subs: Dumfries, Arnautovic, Di Gennaro, Klaassen, Frattesi, Buchanan, Asllani, Carlos Augusto, Bisseck, Stankovic, Sanchez, Audero

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Samuel Dias, Llorente, Griezmann

Subs: Moldovan, Gabriel, Depay, Correa, Savic, Riquelme, Vermeeren, Morata, Mandava, Barrios, Gomis

Atletico Madrid XI

...and the visitors!

Inter XI

Here’s how the hosts look.

Team news is imminent

Not long now.

Inzaghi looking forward to Simeone reunion

18:23 , Alex Young

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is looking forward to taking on his former team-mate Diego Simeone, but is unsure what to expect from the unpredictable Spanish side.

Inzaghi and Simeone were members of the Lazio side which won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in 2000, and they come face to face tonight.

"Clearly, it will be a pleasure to see Diego as an opponent again," Inzaghi told a press conference on Monday.

"He was a great team-mate, we won in Rome with Lazio, then he went to Atletico, but we never lost sight of each other.

“It was clear that he was going to be a great coach, just look at what he did in 13 years at Atletico Madrid."

Odds

18:13 , Alex Young

It looks like the bookies are backing Inter to win tonight and advance to the quarter-finals.

Match odds

Inter - 4/7

Draw - 11/5

Atletico Madrid - 4/1

To qualify

Inter Milan - 4/7

Atletico Madrid - 11/8

Score prediction

18:04 , Alex Young

The Nerazzurri are in red-hot form and will have to attack the first leg to ensure they have a lead to bring with them to Madrid.

Inter to win, 3-1.

Atletico team news

17:55 , Alex Young

Alvaro Morata and Gabriel Paulista have recovered from injuries to make Atletico’s flight to Milan, although it is unclear if they will start the match.

Simeone is without Thomas Lemar and Cesar Azpilicueta as they approach the end of their lengthy recoveries from injury.

Inter team news

17:45 , Alex Young

Francesco Acerbi missed training on Monday as he looks to recover from a calf injury in time to play, as well as Stefano Sensi and Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian is certainly ruled out after Achilles surgery.

Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian should return as wing-backs having been rested from Friday’s 4-0 win over Salernitana.

Stefan de Vrij will likely fill in if Acerbi does not recover in time.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

17:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

17:34 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

The Italians have won six on the bounce in Serie A so are in confident mood - will former player Diego Simeone throw a spanner in the works?

Kick-off is at 8pm. Stick with us.