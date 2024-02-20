Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds today

Last year’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan begin their knockout campaign against Atletico Madrid today.

The Serie A leaders are on an eight-game win streak and have not lost since before Christmas as they eye not only the Scudetto but the chance to go one better than last season’s defeat to Manchester City in the final.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW INTER MILAN VS ATLETICO MADRID LIVE!

Yet Inter narrowly finished second in their group, so must make the most of their early home advantage against Diego Simeone’s wily Atletico side on Tuesday night.

A confidence-boosting 5-0 win over Las Palmas on the weekend ended a three-match winless run for Los Rojiblancos.

Despite being perennial knockout contenders, Atleti have often come unstuck at this stage and are not fancied to lift the trophy this time around.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The match will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter are eyeing another deep run in Europe (AP)

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid team news

Francesco Acerbi missed training on Monday as he looks to recover from a calf injury in time to play, as well as Stefano Sensi and Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian is certainly ruled out after Achilles surgery.

Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian should return as wing-backs having been rested from Friday’s 4-0 win over Salernitana.

Stefan de Vrij will likely fill in if Acerbi does not recover in time.

Alvaro Morata and Gabriel Paulista have recovered from injuries to make Atletico’s flight to Milan, although it is unclear if they will start the match.

Simeone is without Thomas Lemar and Cesar Azpilicueta as they approach the end of their lengthy recoveries from injury.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid prediction

The Nerazzurri are in red-hot form and will have to attack the first leg to ensure they have a lead to bring with them to Madrid.

Inter to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

It may be hard to believe but these two European stalwarts have only met once before in competitive action - the 2010 UEFA Super Cup. On that night, Jose Antonio Reyes and Sergio Aguero scored to give Atletico a 2-0 win in Monaco.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid match odds

Inter: 3/4

Atletico: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Bet 365 (subject to change).