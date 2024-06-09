Inter Milan Vice-President Javier Zanetti: “Lautaro Martinez Will Sign New Contract”

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has confirmed that striker Lautaro Martinez has committed his future to the club with a new contract.

In an interview with SportItalia at an event in Salerno, and as reported by FCInterNews.it, Zanetti revealed that talks with Argentina international Martinez had reached a positive conclusion and that a new contract was soon to be announced.

“I am very happy because he is Inter’s captain and point of reference”, Zanetti declared.

“We found an agreement in everything and he is also happy because he stays in Milan, we are all happy for this contract renewal.”

Martinez currently has two years remaining on his existing deal and Inter have made an extension a priority, after the captain netted a league high 24 goals as the Nerazzurri won the scudetto this season.

Meanwhile, former Inter and Argentina full-back Zanetti offered his thoughts on his country’s chances in the upcoming Copa America in the United States.

“We hope to win, but it will be difficult,” the former captain claimed.

“There’s Uruguay and there’s also Brazil, and though it is said they’re going through a difficult period, they always have players who can make the difference. We will have to be careful.”

Zanetti joined Inter from Banfield in 1995 and made 858 appearances for the club, winning five league titles and the Champions League.