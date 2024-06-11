Inter Milan Vice-President Confirms Argentina Star Will Sign Contract Extension, Excited For Napoli Star’s Arrival

Inter Milan Vice-President Javier Zanetti says that he has been an admirer of midfielder Piotr Zielinski for a while now.

Zanetti spoke to Italian news outlet Calciomercato.com. He also confirmed that he expects Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez to sign a contract extension.

This summer, ZIelinski will be a high-profile arrival at Inter.

The Pole will join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer from Napoli.

Zielinski’s contract with the Partenopei runs out at the end of his month. And Inter have long had an agreement in hand with him to join when his current deal expires.

Zielinski joins Inter after eight years as a Napoli player.

Having previously played for the likes of Udinese and Empoli in Serie A, it was at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona that Zielinski really made his name in the Italian top flight.

Zielinski was a key player for Napoli as they won the title for the first time in over three decades during the 2022-23 season.

Now, the 30-year-old starts a new adventure playing for this season’s champions.

Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti: ‘I’ve Followed Piotr Zielinski For A Long Time’

“I’ve followed Zielinski a lot,” Zanetti said. “Because I really like him as a midfielder.”

“I really think he can give us a big hand,” the Inter Vice-President said of Zielinski.

Meanwhile, Zanetti also gave reassuring words about the future of Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez.

“I’ve never had any doubts,” he said. “Because I know Lautaro well.”

“And I know that, along with his family, he’s very happy in Milan. He also feels the love of the fans here.”

Zanetti noted that “There are negotiations, and it can happen that everyone has their own demands.”

“But at the end of the day, we always return home and reflect on what the right thing to do ios,” he continued.

“And I’ve always felt that Lautaro took the right path.”

“He’s also reflected on the efforts that Inter had to make to offer him this contract,” Zanetti noted.

“That’s how it went. We reached an agreement, and we’re all happy.”

“Inter, Lautaro, and the fans. Now we just have to look at the future.”