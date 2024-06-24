Inter Milan Turn Down Contract Extension Request From Bayern Munich Target

Inter Milan have turned down a contract extension request from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu despite transfer links to Bayern Munich.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri have no intention of having the midfielder use Bayern’s interest as leverage for an improved deal.

Calhanoglu signed his most recent contract extension at Inter last summer.

The Turkish international put pen to paper on a four-year deal taking him until the end of June 2027.

Calhanoglu is earning around €6.5 million net per season plus add-ons on that contract. This makes him one of Inter’s top earners.

However, Tuttosport report, Calhanoglu has requested a new contract from Inter.

This would be in recognition of the fact that Bayern are trying to sign the former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

As of yet, Bayern have not made a formal offer to Inter for Calhanoglu. But the Nerazzurri are well aware of the German giants’ interest.

And there have already been contacts between Bayern and Calhanoglu’s representatives.

The Bavarians have put a four-year deal worth €8 million net per season on the table.

Inter Have No Intention Of Handing Hakan Calhanoglu New Contract Despite Bayern Munich Interest

Naturally, Bayern’s offer to Calhanoglu would be superior to the deal he’s currently on at Inter.

Therefore, Tuttosport report that the 30-year-old has asked Inter through his agent to respond to Bayern’s offer. He wants a new contract with higher wages.

But according to the newspaper, Inter would have no intention of accepting this request.

As far as the Nerazzurri are concerned, the extension that Calhanoglu signed last summer is a reasonable reflection of his stature in the team.

Inter will not allow transfer interest from Bayern to prod them into changing their wage structure.

It therefore remains to be seen whether this will push Calhanoglu in the direction of a switch to the Bundesliga.