Inter Milan Tracking Former Barcelona & Man City Starlet At Parma

Inter Milan are tracking Parma midfielder Adrian Bernabe as a possible summer transfer target.

This according to Italian broadcaster 12TVParma, via FCInterNews. The outlet anticipate that the Nerazzurri could try and sign Bernabe as a player for the future.

Inter are considering making a signing for the future of their midfield this summer.

The Nerazzurri already have plenty of options for the present.

There is the trio that was first-choice last season. Nicolo Barella is certainly a key player, whilst Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains so even at the age of 35.

And Hakan Calhanoglu has reiterated his desire to stay despite recent transfer links to Bayern Munich.

Then, there are younger options like Kristjan Asllani and Davide Frattesi, who have been growing into the team.

And Piotr Zielinski is arriving on a free transfer Napoli this summer as well.

Therefore, Inter’s midfield does certainly look well-stocked for the upcoming season.

But for the years to come, the Nerazzurri will have to think in terms of a rebuild.

And according to 12TVParma there is one player in particular on Inter’s radar.

Inter Eyeing Up Parma Midfielder Adrian Bernabe

Reports have already linked Inter to one player at a newly-promoted Serie A club.

The Nerazzurri reportedly want to sign 22-year-old US international Tanner Tessmann from Venezia.

But according to 12TVParma, there is another player from a newly-promoted side who Inter want to sign.

The broadcaster report that the Nerazzurri have shown an interest in 23-year-old Spanish youth team international Bernabe.

Bernabe came through the youth ranks at Barcelona. He also spent time in the academy of Manchester City.

And in 2021, Bernabe made the move to Parma.

The young Spaniard has been developing at the Emilian club ever since.

Bernabe played a key role for Parma in winning the Serie B title last summer. Now, he will have his first experience of regular top flight football.