Inter Milan Tracking €40M Rated Denmark EURO 2024 Breakout Star As Replacement For Bayern Munich Target

Inter Milan are tracking Sporting CP and Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand as a possible replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews. The outlet report that Inter have been scouting Hjulmand at the Euros with Denmark, and that he would cost at least €40 million.

Inter could be looking to sign a new holding midfielder this summer.

Everything will depend on the future of 30-year-old former AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

German giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Turkish international.

And if the Bavarians make a large enough offer, Inter would consider selling Calhanoglu.

In that case, the Nerazzurri would likely see signing a player who can replace the Turk in the squad as a holding midfielder as a priority.

And according to FCIN, there is one player who has already been on Inter’s radar in the past. They could return to the table for him in the event that they sell Calhanoglu.

Inter Eye Up Morten Hjulmand As Calhanoglu Replacement

Inter have shown an interest in Danish international Hjulmand since he was in Serie B with Lecce.

At that time, the Nerazzurri were in search of a defensive midfielder to deputize for Marcelo Brozovic.

Since then, much has changed.

Inter signed Kristjan Asllani rather than Hjulmand in 2022 as a backup to Brozovic.

But it was Calhanoglu who replaced the Croat as the first-choice regista.

Inter sold Brozovic to Al-Nassr last summer. Therefore, last season Calhanoglu was the starter in holding midfield – and Asllani the backup.

If Calhanoglu heads for the exit door, Inter could decide to sign Hjulmand as his replacement.

Now 24 years old, the last couple years have seen exponential growth from the Dane.

Hjulmand spent the 2022-23 season with Lecce in Serie A. He proved more than adept to making the step up the the top flight.

Hjulmand captained Lecce in Serie A.

The Dane’s performances earned him a move to Sporting CP last summer. The Portuguese side anticipated the competition for Hjulmand’s signature, paying a fee of around €20 million for him.

Now, Sporting would want double that amount at the very minimum.

FCIN report that the Lisbon-based side would expect a fee of at least €40 million for Hjulmand.

This would reflect the 24-year-old’s form at club level. He made 42 appearances across all competitions for Sporting last season, helping them to win the league title.

Moreover, Hjulmand is also a regular for Denmark.

The Sporting midfielder has caught the eye with his performances in the group stage of the Euros so far. These included an excellent display and long-range equalizer against England.

And according to FCIN, Inter have been among the clubs following Hjulmand at the Euros. The Nerazzurri would seriously consider investing in signing him in the event Calhanoglu leaves.