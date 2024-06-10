Inter Milan Target Tells New Napoli Coach He Wants Juventus Transfer

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has told new Napoli coach Antonio Conte that he wants to leave and join Juventus.

This according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster report that Conte’s pleas have not convinced the Partenopei captain to change his mind, and that he has decided that he will join the Partenopei.

The last couple of weeks have seen a dramatic turn in Di Lorenzo’s situation at Napoli.

Having been the captain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for two seasons now – including captaining the club to their first Serie A title in over three decades – Di Lorenzo now wants to leave.

The reason is that the 30-year-old feels that Napoli have lost faith in him.

Di Lorenzo is keen to move to a project where he feels that there is real trust behind him.

In the meantime, Napoli have also appointed a new coach in the form of Antonio Conte.

The 54-year-old former Inter, Juventus, and Chelsea boss comes in as a high-profile appointment after a season of upheaval on the Napoli bench which saw Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri, and Francesco Calzona come and go.

Di Lorenzo is a player who Conte wants to be at the centre of his Napoli project.

The former Nerazzurri and Bianconeri coach wants to build around the Italian international’s leadership and reliability.

Therefore, SportItalia report, Conte spoke to Di Lorenzo personally. He gave an emotional appeal to the former Empoli defender, stressing that he wants him to stay.

Di Lorenzo Tells Napoli Coach Conte He Wants Juventus

But according to SportItalia, Conte’s appeals have not changed Di Lorenzo’s mind.

The 30-year-old has already decided on a move away.

And according to SportItalia, Di Lorenzo knows where he wants his next destination to be. He wants to join Juventus.

After it became clear that Di Lorenzo was pushing to leave Napoli, both the Bianconeri and Inter sat up and took notice.

Both the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri were in talks with Di Lorenzo’s agent.

But according to SportItalia, it is the latter who convinced the 30-year-old.

Di Lorenzo, who joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2019, has come to believe that Juventus are the right project for him.

And even with the change in coach at Napoli, Di Lorenzo has not had a change of heart.

As far as the Partenopei captain is concerned, his time at his current club is now over. And he knows where he wants to go next – Juventus.