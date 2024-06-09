Inter Milan Target Set To Remain At Real Madrid As Attention Turns To Genoa Goalkeeper

Inter Milan’s hopes of signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin have been dealt a blow with the Ukrainian set to remain at the Champions League winners.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Il Giorno, and via FCInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri had been closely monitoring Lunin after he stepped in to replace Thibaut Courtois following two long-term knee injuries this season.

Lunin impressed sufficiently to be offered a new contract at Real Madrid and has now been identified as the future replacement of Courtois in La Liga.

Inter are seeking a young goalkeeper to challenge Yann Sommer and with Lunin out of the picture, it is thought that Genoa’s Josep Martinez is now the favourite.

The Nerazzurri have been tracking Athletico Paranaense’s Bento for some time, but the Brazilian club are unwilling to open negotiations until after the Copa America and Inter are not willing to wait.

Should Inter fail to find a new goalkeeper, they could look internally and push Filip Stankovic forward.

In addition to a goalkeeper, Inter will also target Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson in a deal worth €35 million, but it would require the departures of both Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa.