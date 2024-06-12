Inter Milan Target To Leave Genoa This Summer – Could Make Premier League Mov

Inter Milan-linked Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson could make a move to the Premier League this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Genoa-based newspaper Il Secolo XIX, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that Gudmundsson will definitely leave the Grifone, and that Tottenham Hotspur are a potential destination.

Gudmundsson is a player who enjoyed a real breakout season over the course of the campaign just gone.

The 26-year-old scored fourteen goals and assisted a further four in Serie A.

Furthermore, Gudmundsson showed a high level of positional versatility in Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino’s system.

Naturally, this form has marked Gudmundsson out as a prospective target for teams at the top of Serie A, as well as around Europe.

Il Secolo XIX note that both Inter and Juventus are keen to sign the former AZ Alkmaar forward.

The links to Inter have been particularly strong. The Nerazzurri have reportedly marked Gudmundsson out as their main target in attack this summer.

The Genoa forward has a particular profile in terms of his style of play that Inter’s squad is currently lacking.

Albert Gudmundsson Could Be On The Way To Premier League

According to Il Secolo XIX, however, there is also a good chance that Gudmundsson could move to the Premier League.

That is not necessarily because of the preference of the player.

Gudmundsson himself recently commented that playing in the English top flight is no longer his “dream.”

However, there are questions about whether or not Inter or any other Italian club will be able to make a deal for the Icelandic international financially viable.

Genoa will be asking for €30 million for Gudmundsson this summer.

There is little question that the 26-year-old will be leaving the Ligurian club, Il Secolo XIX report. But they still want to cash in.

And Tottenham Hotspur remain very keen on Gudmundsson’s signature.

Unlike Inter and other Italian clubs, a €30 million fee would not represent a problem for Spurs.