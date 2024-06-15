Inter Milan in talks to sign USA and Venezia midfielder - report

Inter Milan is in talks with recently promoted Serie A side Venezia for the transfer of American midfielder Tanner Tessman, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

DiMarzio, via Sky Sport, reported negotiations are underway between the two Serie A clubs after a meeting took place two days ago in Milan. According to the report, Inter Milan would like to buy Tessmann and then return him to Venezia on loan for the 2024/25 Serie A season. The two clubs are understood to continue talks next week.

The loan back would make sense given the number of options available for the Serie A champion's in midfield. Tessmann has just one season of Serie A experience with Venezia getting relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season. Prior, he played two seasons in Major League Soccer for FC Dallas.

Tessmann, a US Men's National Team player, is just 23-years-old and was a vital part of Venezia's promotion campaign from Serie B. The midfielder appeared in 37 league games last season scoring six goals. He's made a total of 89 appearances for I Lagunari since signing with the team in 2021.

Tessmann is currently in camp with the U.S. Men's Olympic Team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He earned his 10th international cap on June 11 captaining the side against Japan. USA fell 2-0 to Japan in its final match before the Olympics. Gianluca Busio, Tessman's international and Venezia teammate, was injured and did not feature.

Tessmann has just two senior caps for USA earning his first call-up back in Jan. 2021 in a 7-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago. For American football fans, Tessmann is the godson of famous Clemson University head coach Dabo Swinney.

USA will compete against France, New Zealand and Guinea in the group stage.