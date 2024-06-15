Inter Milan Superstar To Start For Italy In EURO 2024 Opener Vs Albania

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is set to be in the starting eleven for Italy in their EURO 2024 opening match against Albania.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The outlet report that there will be four Nerazzurri players in the lineup in total for the Azzurri.

There is no shortage of Inter representation in Italy’s squad for the Euros this summer.

Even with Francesco Acerbi absent there are five Nerazzurri players in total in Italy coach Luciano Spalletti’s squad for the tournament.

Spalletti has said that he is building around a “block” of Inter players this summer.

This means that the Nerazzurri players are not just part of the squad – they also make up key parts of the starting eleven.

Therefore, the Azzurri coach wants to exploit the tactical chemistry that the Inter players have at club level in his starting eleven for the Euros.

Dimarco, Frattesi, and Bastoni will start tomorrow’s opening match of the Euros against Albania for Italy.

Moreover, Sky report that Spalletti will also use a 3-5-2 formation, similar to Inter’s.

Frattesi will play in an attacking midfield role in that system, Sky then anticipate.

Moreover, Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella will start against Albania, the newspaper anticipates.

The 27-year-old did not appear in either of Italy’s warmup friendlies. Therefore, his availability was a doubt.

However, Barella is now back in full training.

And Sky report Barella will be ready to play at the heart of the Azzurri midfield. He will start rather than coming on as a substitute.

Sky’s complete predicted Italy starting eleven is as follows:

Italy (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Chiesa, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco; Frattesi, Pallegrini; Scamacca.