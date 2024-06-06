Inter Milan Superstar A Doubt For Italy EURO 2024 Opener Vs Albania Due To Injury

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is a doubt to be fit for Italy in their EURO 2024 opening match against Albania.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the 27-year-old will not appear in Sunday’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzgovina.

Barella missed out on the Italian national team’s first pre-EURO 2024 warmup friendly,

The reason, as Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti, had to do with the Inter midfielder’s fitness.

The Gazzetta report that Barella has been dealing with some muscular fatigue in the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh.

Therefore, Spalletti had opted not to risk the former Cagliari midfielder in a friendly match.

But according to the Gazzetta, Barella will also miss out on Italy’s second pre-tournament warmup match.

This Sunday, the Azzurri take on Bosnia and Herzgovina. And the Gazzetta anticipate that there is no chance of Barella getting back to full fitness in time for that match.

The real question, then, concerns Barella’s availability for Italy’s EURO 2024 opener.

The Azzurri take on Albania in their first group stage match of the tournament on the 15th.

Nicolo Barella A Doubt For Italy Vs Albania EURO 2024 Clash

The Gazzetta report that there have been fairly mixed results for Barella in training.

The former Cagliari midfielder has been gradually increasing the intensity of his training.

There is no serious injury for Barella. But he has not been regaining fitness fast enough to be ready for Italy’s second friendly match before the Euros.

Therefore, the coming days will be crucial to see whether Barella is able to play against Albania.

If not, then the Inter midfielder will target a return in Italy’s subsequent group stage matches.

Barella is a key player for the Azzurri.

The Inter man had already been a starter for his national team throughout the knockout rounds as they won the Euros under Roberto Mancini in 2021.

And Barella has only become more of a cornerstone of the team under Luciano Spalletti.