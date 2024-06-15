Inter Milan Starlet Elated After First Argentina Start Vs Guatemala: ‘One Of The Happiest Days Of My Life’

Inter Milan attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni is absolutely elated after his first start for Argentina against Guatemala.

The 19-year-old spoke to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports after the match, via FCInterNews. He called it “one of the happiest days of my life” and also opened up about his Copa America prospects.

Yesterday evening, Carboni was in the starting eleven for Argentina against Guatemala.

Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni decided to hand the teenage Inter player an opportunity to prove himself not just from the bench, but in the starting lineup.

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in the Copa America warmup friendly.

Lionel Messi scored the first two goals, whilst Inter captain Lautaro Martinez rounded off the win with two more.

Carboni’s presence in the team was certainly a statement.

The Inter midfielder is still a teenager, and he has broken into the starting eleven for the reigning World Cup champions.

But this just follows the trajectory of growth that Carboni has already been on.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Monza. There, he got his first experience playing regular senior football, and his form improved as the season went on.

Valentin Carboni: First Start For Argentina “One Of The Happiest Days Of My Life”

Carboni said after the win over Guatemala that “I’m very happy.”

“I’m very grateful to all the coaching staff, and to my teammates.”

“All of them have congratulated me,” Carboni said. “And I’m very happy with the esteem they’ve shown for me.”

As far as the message from Argentina coach Scaloni, Carboni said “He told me to enjoy myself, to play as I always do. The way I know how to.”

Meanwhile, Carboni also said that “I don’t know if I’ll go to the Copa America yet.”

“We’re still waiting to find out. God willing, but if it doesn’t happen I’ll continue to work.”

Carboni was elated, “This has been one of the happiest days of my life.”