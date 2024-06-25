Inter Milan Star Turns The Page On Bayern Munich Rumour Mill With Calls To Teammates & Club Directors

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu decisively put rumours of a Bayern Munich move to rest with calls to Alessandro Bastoni and Piero Ausilio.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The Gazzetta report that Calhanoglu dismissed the rumours behind the scenes as well as publicly.

Yesterday, Calhanoglu reacted in very public fashion to the whirlwind of transfer rumours that he’s been at the centre of.

In the past few days, there have been links between the Turkish international and Bayern Munich.

According to reports, the German giants have approached Calhanoglu through his agent Gordon Stipic. There have been a couple of meetings – including the offer of a four-year contract.

Bayern have yet to make an offer to Inter. But the prospect of a huge bid from the Bavarians has led to some worry about losing a key player in Calhanoglu.

This has been felt by the club directors, the players, and the fans.

It was the latter who Calhanoglu addressed yesterday. The 30-year-old former AC Milan midfielder directly wrote to Inter fans in a statement, reassuring them that he is “extremely happy” and will stay this summer.

Hakan Calhanoglu Puts Bayern Rumours To Rest In Calls To Bastoni & Ausilio

But according to the Gazzetta, it is not just the Inter fans whose minds Calhanoglu has put at ease.

The newspaper report that, prior to releasing his statement, the Turk also spoke to teammates and club directors.

First, there was Inter and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Like Calhanoglu, Bastoni is currently at the Euros. He is one of five Inter players in the Italy squad.

And those players in the Azzurri camp could hardly be unaware of the emergence of rumours about Calhanoglu’s future.

Therefore, the Inter contingent discussed the matter. Then Bastoni called Calhanoglu personally.

The Turkish midfielder explained the circumstances of Bayern’s approach this summer. But he also reassured Bastoni that despite the speculation, he has no intention of leaving.

And then Calhanoglu also spoke to Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio in a phone call, the Gazzetta reports.

Once again, the Turk made his stance clear. He told Ausilio that while the interest from Bayern flatters him, he wants to stay at Inter.

It was only then that Calhanoglu very publicly rebuffed the Bayern rumours.