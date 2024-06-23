Inter Milan Star Trains Separately From Italy Squad Ahead Of EURO 2024 Showdown Vs Croatia

Inter Milan wingback Federico Dimarco has been training separately from the Italy squad ahead of tomorrow’s EURO 2024 match against Croatia.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

Dimarco was one of four Inter players to start in both of Italy’s first two group stage matches at the Euros this summer.

The 26-year-old started against Albania in the Azzuri’s opener, a 2-1 win. He was also in the lineup for Thursday’s 1-0 defeat against Spain.

The likes of defender Alessandro Bastoni and midfielders Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi were also part of a Nerazzurri contingent in Luciano Spalletti’s starting eleven for Italy’s first two matches of the tournament.

But Dimarco picked up a knock during Italy’s match against Spain. The 26-year-old suffered a bruise to his left calf.

And this will present a problem in view of the Azzurri’s potentially decisive final match of the group.

Italy take on Croatia in their final match of the group stage.

The match is not necessarily must-win for Italy, thanks to their opening victory over Albania. However, a loss would carry the possibility of a group stage exit.

And according to Sky, Dimarco will not likely be part of the starting eleven for Monday’s match.

The Inter wingback did work with his teammates in the gym during today’s training session.

However, Sky report, when the rest of the squad began work on the training pitch, Dimarco did not take part with the rest of the group.

Therefore, the 26-year-old worked on his own as he aims to shake off his calf problem.

Accordingly, Spalletti will likely have to do without Dimarco on the left flank. His Inter teammate Matteo Darmian or Andrea Cambiaso could start in place of the Nerazzurri wide man.