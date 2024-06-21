Inter Milan Star Set To Lead The Line For France In Euro 2024 Showdown Vs Netherlands Amidst Kylian Mbappe Injury

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram will spearhead the charge for France against the Netherlands in the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

The Real Madrid-bound superstar broke his nose during Les Bleus’ opening Euro 2024 fixture against Austria.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker will thus miss tonight’s big showdown against Ronald Koeman’s men, forcing Didier Deschamps to alter his starting lineup.

Against the Austrians, France deployed an attacking trident. Ousmane Dembele played on the right side, while Thuram and Mbappe interchanged positions between the center and the left wing. Antoine Griezmann played right behind them, pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

But according to L’Equipe via FcInterNews, Deschamps will deploy a 4-4-2 formation in Mbappe’s absence.

The French newspaper thus expects Thuram to play in a more central role upfront, as a classic centre-forward. For his part, Griezmann will operate as a second striker.

Dembele will maintain his position on the right flank, while Adrien Rabiot will play wide on the left instead of his usual box-to-box role.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni will break into the starting lineup. He will join N’Golo Kanté in the double pivot.

The backline should comprise Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Theo Hernandez. AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maingnan will feature between the posts.

Les Bleus will be looking to win the fixture and guarantee their spot in the Round of 16. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Poland on Tuesday.

Probable France XI (4-4-2): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; O. Dembélé, Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Thuram, Griezmann.