Inter Milan Star Responds To Bayern Munich Transfer Links: “I’m Extremely Happy Here”

Bayern Munich target Hakan Calhanoglu has made clear that he is “extremely happy” at Inter Milan despite the transfer links.

The 30-year-old addressed the speculation about his future in a post on his Instagram account. He expressed the desire to “win more trophies” as a Nerazzurri player.

The last few days have seen a lot of speculation about the future of Inter midfielder Calhanoglu.

The Turkish international is reportedly a target for German giants Bayern Munich.

According to some reports, the Bavarians have already been in contact with Calhanoglu via his agent. They have already made an offer of a four-year contract to the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, there has yet to be a formal offer from Bayern to Inter.

However, that may not be too far away.

And there have been enormous figures floating around in recent reports. Inter would want a fee of €70 million to let Calhanoglu leave – but Bayern may well be willing to bid that much.

Bayern Target Hakan Calhanoglu: “Extremely Happy At Inter Milan”

The decision of the player concerned would also be key, of course.

Inter are not likely to stand in Calhanoglu’s way if he decides that he wants to leave.

But on the other hand, if the Turk decides that he wants to stay at Inter decide the interest from Bayern, then a deal would not happen.

And Calhanoglu himself has weighed in with his thoughts.

“In light of recent rumours circulating in the media,” the former AC Milan midfielder writes.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to address the situation directly.”

“Until now I’ve refrained from commenting on these rumours and speculation,” Calhanoglu continues. “As I’m focused on the Turkish national team, who I am captaining at EURO 2024.”

“However, I believe it’s now appropriate to make a clear statement. To avoid further misunderstandings.”

Calhanoglu makes clear that “I’m extremely happy at Inter.”

“The relationship I share with the club and our incredible fans is truly special,” he continues.

“Together, we’ve achieved great things. And I’m thrilled to be able to win even more trophies with Inter in the future.”

Calhanoglu concludes, “Once again: Right now I’m focused on bringing joy to the people of my country.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support. Forza Inter.”