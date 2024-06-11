Inter Milan Star Racing To Be Fit For Italy EURO 2024 Opener Vs Albania

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is racing to be fit in time for Italy’s EURO 2024 opener against Albania.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster report that Barella is still training individually ahead of the Azzurri’s first match of the group stage on Saturday.

Italy kick off their Euros on Saturday evening with a match against Albania in Dortmund.

The Azzurri are the defending champions, having won the most recent edition of the tournament in 2021.

One player who was a key part of the team at the last Euros is Inter midfielder Barella. The former Cagliari midfielder started throughout the group stage, including in the final against England.

And Barella has been expected to play an equally important role this time around – if not more so.

Barella has been a key player in Italy’s midfield under Luciano Spalletti just as he had been under Roberto Mancini.

However, Barella’s fitness has been something of a question mark ahead of the Euros.

The Inter midfielder has not played in either of Italy’s two warmup friendlies. He was not in the squad for matches against Turkey or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The reason for this has been injury-related.

Barella does not have an overly serious injury. However, the 27-year-old has been dealing with some muscular fatigue in his thigh.

The problem concerns the rectus femoris muscle in Barella’s right leg.

Therefore, no risks have been taken with the midfielder in the warmup matches.

Barella has undergone tests with the Italy medical staff which have confirmed the nature of the Inter midfielder’s injury.

And in the meantime, Barella has been working on recovering from the problem.

According to Sky, the 27-year-old has yet to make a return to full training. He continues to train apart from the rest of his teammates.

Therefore, with Italy’s group stage opener now in sight, doubt very much remain as to whether or not Barella will be available.

And even if the Inter midfielder is to be in the squad, he may well not be fit enough to start. And whether or not he does, he may not be at his best in terms of match-fitness.