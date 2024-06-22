Inter Milan Star On Possible Start For Italy Vs Croatia At EURO 2024: ‘The Coach Will Decide’

Inter Milan Star On Possible Start For Italy Vs Croatia At EURO 2024: ‘The Coach Will Decide’

Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian feels that it will be up to his coach Luciano Spalletti whether he starts for Italy against Croatia.

The 34-year-old spoke in a press conference ahead of Monday evening’s EURO 2024 group stage clash, as reported by FCInterNews.

So far, Inter defender Darmian has made one appearance for Italy at the Euros.

The former Manchester United and Parma defender played as a substitute in the Azzurri’s first match of the tournament, a 2-1 win over Albania.

Meanwhile, Darmian was an unused substitute as Italy fell to a 1-0 defeat against Spain in their second group stage match.

Matteo Darmian: “Spalletti Decides” On Italy Start Vs Croatia

Reportedly, Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is considering a few changes for Italy’s final match of the group stage.

The Azzurri take on Croatia on Monday.

Whilst it is not a must-win match for Italy necessarily, they will certainly have to avoid defeat, having now lost once against Spain.

Darmian could take the place of Napoli captain Di Lorenzo in the lineup.

Di Lorenzo had a difficult match against Spain. He struggled to defend the one-on-one threat of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams on Spain’s left flank.

As far as the prospect of his starting against Croatia, Darmian said that “These decisions are up to the coach.”

“Whatever decision he makes, it will be for the good of the team,” the Inter defender continued.

Darmian said that “As I’ve always done, I’m making myself available if I’m called into action.”

“And I’ll try to make my contribution to advance at these Euros.”

Meanwhile, Darmian also fielded a question about whether the absence of Francesco Acerbi through injury has weakened the Inter “block” at the heart of the Italy defense this summer.

“No,” the 34-year-old said. “Because these decisions are up to the coach.”

“We’re all available to him, and we always try to do our best.”

“It’s normal that a player like Francesco can help the team, considering his qualities,” Darmian added.

“But then there are just as many guys who are ready to replace him. And prove that we can fit into this national team.”