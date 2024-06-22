Inter Milan Star Out With Injury – Likely To Miss EURO 2024 Showdown Vs Croatia

Inter Milan wingback Federico Dimarco is likely to miss Monday’s EURO 2024 clash between Italy and Croatia due to injury.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster report that Dimarco sustained a knock during Thursday’s match against Spain, and is currently out of training.

Dimarco was one of four Inter players to start in both of Italy’s first two group stage matches at the Euros this summer.

The 26-year-old started against Albania in the Azzuri’s opener, a 2-1 win. He was also in the lineup for Thursday’s 1-0 defeat against Spain.

The likes of defender Alessandro Bastoni and midfielders Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi were also part of a Nerazzurri contingent in Luciano Spalletti’s starting eleven for Italy’s first two matches of the tournament.

However, reports Sky, Dimarco picked up a minor physical problem during the match against Spain.

The issue is not a serious one, the broadcaster anticipate. It is nothing more than a minor knock rather than a major injury.

However, the problem is enough to keep Dimarco from returning to training with the rest of his teammates.

According to Sky, Dimarco is unlikely to be part of the starting lineup for Italy’s next match.

The Azzurri take on Croatia in their final match of the group stage.

The match is not necessarily must-win for Italy, thanks to their opening victory over Albania. However, a loss would carry the possibility of a group stage exit.

And according to Sky, Dimarco will not likely be part of the starting eleven for Monday’s match.

It is possible that the Inter wingback will return to training in the next day or two.

However, as far as being fit to start, that would be less likely.

Sky further report that Dimarco’s club teammate Matteo Darmian has been tested on the left flank in today’s training session.

The versatile former Manchester United veteran could fill in there, rather than replacing Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the right flank.