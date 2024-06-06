Inter Milan Sporting Director Confirms Aston Villa & Man United ‘Confirmed That He Wants To Stay’

Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio says that Denzel Dumfries “confirmed” that he wants to stay at Inter Milan.

The executive spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. He addressed the Dutchman’s future, as well as that of coach Simone Inzaghi.

Dumfries is one Inter player who looks to be at a crossroads this summer.

The reason is the 28-year-old’s current contract situation.

As things stand, Dumfries is out of contract with Inter at the end of next June.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri’s intention is to either extend the Dutchman’s deal, or else sell him for a fee this summer while they have the chance.

So far, there have been talks, but no agreement on a new contract for Dumfries.

And there is transfer interest in the Dutchman, particularly from the Premier League. Reportedly, Aston Villa are ready to make an offer. Manchester United are also suitors.

Meanwhile, recent reports have linked Inter with Bologna’s Dan Ndoye as a possible replacement for Dumfries.

However, Ausilio has suggested that there is a clear desire on the part of the player to stay.

Ausilio: “Denzel Dumfries Has Confirmed He Wants Inter Milan Stay”

As far as the possibility of Inter making a change on the right flank this summer, Ausilio said that “I don’t know.”

“I spoke with Dumfries recently,” the Inter Sporting Director continued.

“Beyond his contract situation, which we’ll attend to with his representatives in the next few, Dumfries has expressed the desire to stay to me.”

“Then, if other opportunities arrive that he’d like to take into consideration, we’ll deal with those things in the right moment,” Ausilio continued.

“But as of today Dumfries is an Inter player. And he confirmed to me that he wants to stay.”

“So at the moment, we’re not thinking about anything as far as the right flank other than our own players.”

Meanwhile, Ausilio gave the view that Inter extending the contract of coach Simone Inzaghi would represent “Continuity, certainly.”

“The idea that we keep going on the path we started out on a few years ago.”

“This will be the fourth season beginning with Inzaghi,” Ausilio noted.

“The one that just passed was fantastic.”

“We want to be competitive right from the off, and to try and confirm our status as champions,” the Inter Sporting Director made clear.

“The other teams are doing very well, we’ll have to be determined and strong right away to keep Inter where they are next season.”

“The team is already strong the way it is,” Ausilio continued.

The Inter executive hinted that “If there are any transfer opportunities, we’ll be there.”

“Otherwise we’ll be ready right away for the start of next season.”