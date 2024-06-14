Inter Milan & Spezia In Talks For Teenage Striker & Roma + Bologna Linked Sweden International

Inter Milan and Spezia have been in talks regarding both striker Francesco Pio Esposito and wingback Emil Holm.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews. The outlet report that Spezia want to keep Esposito for another season, whilst Inter are considering a move for Holm as a Denzel Dumfries replacement.

Spezia’s Sporting Director Stefano Melissano was at Inter’s headquarters recently.

The executive met with Nerazzurri directors on Wednesday.

And according to FCIN, there were two players in particular whose names the executives from the two clubs discussed.

The first was a player who Inter and Spezia have already made a deal for. 18-year-old striker Francesco Pio Esposito already spent the season just gone on loan with the Aquilotti.

However, the deal that the two clubs agreed last summer was just a season-long loan deal.

Therefore, Esposito is back at Inter now. And it is up to the Nerazzurri to decide on his future.

FCIN confirm that Spezia want to keep hold of Esposito. The Ligurian club are happy with the teenager striker’s performances over the season.

However, the outlet report, Inter would prefer to give Esposito experience in Serie A.

Therefore, FCIN anticipate, Inter’s plan would be to send the teenager on loan to a lower-midtable club in the top flight for next season.

Inter & Spezia In Talks For Esposito & Holm

Nevertheless, FCIN report, Spezia have made clear to Inter in Wednesday’s meeting that they would like to bring Esposito back next season.

And according to FCIN, if Esposito is to have another loan spell in the second division rather than with a Serie A club, then Spezia would be the likeliest destination.

Meanwhile, FCIN report, Esposito’s name was not the only one that Inter and Spezia discussed this week.

The two clubs also touched on 24-year-old wingback Emil Holm.

Holm spent the season just gone on loan with Atalanta.

However, La Dea have no intention of making the Sweden international’s deal a permanent one. Therefore, he is back at Spezia for the time being.

However, FCIN report, Holm is hardly going to be unpacking his bags.

The Aquilotti are going to look for a top flight club for the Swede.

According to FCIN, Inter made clear to Spezia in Wednesday’s talks that they see Holm as a target in the event that they sell Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The Nerazzurri want to either agree a contract extension with Dumfries, or else sell the Dutchman.

But Inter are not the only club with an interest in signing Holm, FCIN reports.

The likes of Roma and Bologna are also considering a move for the 24-year-old.