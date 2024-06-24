Inter Milan Slap €70M Price Tag On Bayern Munich Target

Inter Milan want no less than €70 million to sell Bayern Munich target Hakan Calhanoglu this summer transfer window.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The Gazzetta also report that Inter will not extend the 30-year-old’s contract.

The last couple of days have seen sensational rumours emerge concerning Inter midfielder Calhanoglu.

Reportedly, Germany giants Bayern consider the 30-year-old a target.

And there is more than just idle interest in Calhanoglu’s signature from the Bavarians. They have already been in contact with the player’s representatives.

This could completely shake up Inter’s plans for the summer transfer window.

As of yet, the Gazzetta note, there has been no official offer from Bayern for Calhanoglu.

The German giants had already approached Inter last month. The Nerazzurri rebuffed their interest in Calhanoglu.

However, in the meantime Bayern have been negotiating with Calhanoglu’s representatives.

The big question may concern Inter’s willingness to sell Calhanoglu.

And according to the Gazzetta, the Nerazzurri would consider offers for the Turkish international.

However, the newspaper report, the fee that Inter would expect to part ways with the player named as the best midfielder in Serie A last season would be very high.

Even with Calhanoglu turning 31 next season, the Gazzetta report that Inter want at least €70 million for the former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta report, Inter also would have no interest in extending Calhanoglu’s interest.

The Turkish international signed a four-year extension last summer.

This took his wages to €6.5 million net per season plus add-ons, until the end of June 2027.

And as far as Inter are concerned, they will not respond to Bayern’s interest by offering an extension with a wage increase to Calhanoglu this summer.