Inter Milan Are “Showing The Door” To Ex West Ham United Striker This Summer

Inter Milan Are “Showing The Door” To Ex West Ham United Striker This Summer

Inter Milan are hoping to offload striker Marko Arnautovic during the summer transfer window.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

At the moment, Arnautovic is under contract with Inter until the end of June of next years.

The Austrian international signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri when he joined fro Bologna last summer.

Inter had signed Arnautovic as a stopgap solution attack after the transfer saga with Romelu Lukaku, and then missing out on the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mehdi Taremi among others.

Over the season just gone, Arnautovic has acted as a fairly reliable backup striker for Inter.

The 35-year-old has scored five goals and made three assists across 27 appearances.

And Arnautovic himself has stated in recent interviews that he has no intention of leaving. The former West Ham United and Stoke City striker remarked that there is “work left to do” at Inter.

Inter Milan “Showing The Door” To Marko Arnautovic

But according to the Gazzetta, Inter are hoping that they can offload Arnautovic this summer.

There is interest in the Austrian international’s signature. Fiorentina are keen on bringing him in, whilst clubs in the Saudi and Turkish leagues have also come forward.

But everything will depend on the decision of the player himself.

Inter have a couple of reasons for wanting to shift Arnautovic on after twelve months.

One is that, having missed out on striker Taremi last summer, they are bringing the Iranian international in on a free transfer from Porto this time around.

Taremi has a fairly similar style of play to Arnautovic.

Therefore, Inter would prefer to have a different profile of forward in the squad.

Then, there is also the matter of Arnautovic’s wages. The 35-year-old will earn €3.7 million net for the second season of his deal, a significant figure even with the Growth Decree.