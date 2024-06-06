Inter Milan Set Summer Transfer Summit Next Week – Coach Wants No Big Sales & A Striker Signed

Inter Milan Set Summer Transfer Summit Next Week – Coach Wants No Big Sales & A Striker Signed

Inter Milan will hold a meeting with coach Simone Inzaghi next week to set their summer transfer strategy in stone.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908. The newspaper anticipate that Inzaghi will ask for no big sales, and for a striker to be signed.

Inter are already bringing in two new players this summer.

Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi will arrive on free transfers from Napoli and Porto respectively at the end of the month.

Zielinski will replace Stefano Sensi and Davy Klaassen in midfield. Meanwhile, Taremi will take the place of Alexis Sanchez in attack.

Then, Juan Cuadrado will also be departing when his contract expires.

These ingoings and outgoings have already been confirmed. Inzaghi is fine with them.

But next week, the coach will meet with Inter’s senior management to establish what else needs to be done.

Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi Wants No Big Sales & A Striker Signed

First and foremost, the Corriere reports, Inzaghi’s priority is to keep this season’s squad together.

That means no big sales. Obviously players like Cuadrado and Klaassen can leave at the end of their contracts – but Inzaghi doesn’t want to see other players leaving.

That includes wingback Denzel Dumfries.

The Corriere report that Inzaghi prefers that the Dutchman stay, rather than Inter signing a replacement who will take time to adapt to the team.

Then, everything will depend on whether Dumfries extends his contract.

Should Inter not be able to convince the 28-year-old on a new deal then they will likely aim to sell him this summer rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

However, Inzaghi’s preference would be to keep Dumfries.

Then, Inter are likely to target a goalkeeper this summer. Athletico Paranaense’s Bento and Genoa’s Josep Martinez are the main targets in that respect.

But according to the Corriere, the club could decide in next week’s meeting to instead keep Emil Audero around on another loan.

Lastly, the Corriere anticipates, Inzaghi wants Inter to sign another striker.

The coach considers it important to have more attacking depth than in the season just gone.

That means that Inzaghi has no intention of seeing Marko Arnautovic head for the exit door.

But, even while keeping the Austrian, the Inter coach wants to add another forward to the rotation.

Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson looks to be the priority. The Icelandic international offers a different profile than any player already in Inter’s squad.