Inter Milan Set To Keep Backup Goalkeeper By Activating Contract Extension Clause

Inter Milan will reportedly keep the services of their third-choice goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro for another season.

The 30-year-old is a Nerazzurri youth player who left the club in 2019.

He had various experiences in Italy’s lower divisions before making his return to Appiano Gentile last summer as part of a major overhaul.

He signed a one-year contract with an option for a second season.

The Italian custodian only made a single appearance last term. He came in as a second-half substitute in the final Serie A fixture of the season.

According to Tuttosport via FcInter1908, Inter have decided to keep Di Gennaro for next season.

Therefore, the management will trigger the extension clause, thus pushing back the deadline until 2025.

Di Gennaro’s role in Simone Inzaghi’s squad will remain intact. He’ll be serving as a third-choice goalkeeper behind first-choice Yann Sommer and his new backup.

This is widely expected to be Josep Martinez who could finalize a move from Genoa in the coming days.

The 26-year-old would thus replace Emil Audero as Sommer’s understudy. The inclusion of Gaetano Oristanio has reportedly unlocked the operation.

For his part, Di Gennaro can also be useful for the Champions League list thanks to his status as a former Inter youth team player.

The well-traveled goalkeeper represented the likes of Spezia, Citadella, Pescara, Ternana and Catanzaro in the past.

His last experience before returning to Inter on a free transfer was at AS Gubbio.