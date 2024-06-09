Inter Milan Sell Out Season Tickets In Hours As Waiting List Continues To Grow

Inter Milan are set to enjoy raucous support once again next season after it was confirmed that all season tickets had been renewed almost instantly.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri’s season ticket allocation of 40,000 was snapped up within hours of going on sale and there has been an almost complete rate of renewal.

Indeed, it took just mere hours for the tickets to be fully sold and an increasing number of people on the waiting list have been left disappointed.

This is despite prices increasing from between 12% and 23% for different sectors of the stadium, and frustration from supporters at the cost of attending matches.

Inter’s data showed that 85% of season ticket holders renewed immediately, whilst most of the remaining 15% simply waited until the next phase of sales so as to be able to move seats within the stadium.

It is believed that the number of non-renewed tickets was minimal and Inter can count on the support of their fans once more as they seek to defend their Serie A title next term.