Inter Milan Scout Bologna Star In Scotland Vs Switzerland EURO 2024 Clash

Inter Milan scouted Bologna winger Dan Ndoye in this evening’s EURO 2024 match between Switzerland and Scotland.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews, The outlet report that the Nerazzurri see the 23-year-old as a prospective replacement for Denzel Dumfries at wingback.

This evening, Bologna wide man Ndoye started for the Switzerland national team in their EURO 2024 group stage match against Scotland.

The match ended ion a 1-1 draw, with the goals coming via an own goal from Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar and a long-range effort from former Inter and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Ndoye was in the Switzerland lineup as an attacking winger.

The 23-year-old had played in a similar role during the Swiss’s opening match of the tournament against Hungary. That match ended in a 3-1 victory for Switzerland.

Ndoye had started in both of those matches, although he came off as a substitute.

Inter Milan Scout Dan Ndoye During Switzerland Scotland EURO 2024 Clash

According to FCIN, Inter had a scout on hand at this evening’s match in Cologne, Germany.

The outlet note that there was an Inter player on the pitch, in the form of goalkeeper Yann Sommer. However, it is not as though the Nerazzurri need to scout the veteran keeper.

Rather, FCIN report, it was Ndoye who Inter were observing.

The Swiss international is a player who the Nerazzurri as a prospective option at right-wingback.

Ndoye plays as more of an attacking winger for both Bologna and Switzerland.

However, Inter view the 23-year-old former Basel man as having the right profile to transition to more of a two-way wingback role.

FCIN compare this to the positional change of Juan Cuadrado.

Inter would only move for Ndoye in the even that Denzel Dumfries leaves this summer.

However, Dumfries’s future is a bit up in the air at the moment. Everything depends on the Dutchman’s contract situation.

If Dumfries does not extend his deal, then Inter will aim to sell him this summer.

And in that event, reports FCIN, then Ndoye would be a player on the Nerazzurri’s radar to replace him. Particularly after getting a good look at him this evening.