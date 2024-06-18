Inter Milan To Return To Contract Extension Talks With Coach By This Weekend

Inter Milan will hold another round of contract talks with coach Simone Inzaghi by this weekend.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the negotiations will take place before Inzaghi’s brother Filippo’s wedding.

One thing that is certain is that Inter are keen to extend Inzaghi’s contract.

Inzaghi’s deal runs out at the end of next June as things stand. Inter want to extend it.

The Nerazzurri naturally want to continue on with the former Lazio coach, who has just delivered the twentieth Serie A title in the club’s history.

And for his part, by all accounts Inzaghi wants to stay at Inter.

The 48-year-old is happy with the current project. He is ready to head into another season building on what he’s already done at the club, potentially even improving upon the season just gone.

Reports indicate that Inter and Inzaghi have already been planning for next season together.

The coach has given his demands to the club as far as the transfer market goes this summer. Foremost among them is that the club do not sell any important players from the starting eleven.

Inter have already met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

The agent has confirmed that the negotiations are going “positively” although he has also stressed that no agreement has been reached yet.

Therefore, there is still need for at least one or two more meetings before Inzaghi puts pen to paper.

And according to the Corriere, the next one will be within the next few days.

The reason is that both Inzaghi and his agent will be at the wedding of the coach’s brother, legendary former AC Milan and Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi, this weekend.

Therefore, Inter will squeeze in a round of talks with Tinti before then, reports the Corriere.