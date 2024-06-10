Inter Milan Rebuff Roma Interest In Italy Star – Offer Of At Least €45M Necessary

Inter Milan have shut the door to interest from Roma in signing midfielder Davide Frattesi

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri would expect a fee of no less than €45 million for the 24-year-old.

Frattesi has now been an Inter player for one full season.

It has been something of a mixed bag for the Italian international following his big money move from Sassuolo last summer.

On the one hand, Frattesi has yet to nail down a starting place for himself at Inter.

The 24-year-old has been behind the likes of Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Hakan Calhanoglu in the pecking order.

Therefore, more often than not Frattesi’s appearances for Inter have come off the bench.

But when he has played, Frattesi has certainly made an impact.

The Italian international has not just shown glimpses of what he can do in a Nerazzurri shirt. He has been decisive at times, including with stoppage time winners against Hellas Verona and Udinese.

Tuttosport report that Frattesi himself is only thinking about staying at Inter.

The 24-year-old is confident that he can have a more prominent place in the team next season.

Even with the arrival of Piotr Zielinski on a free transfer from Napoli, Frattesi expects that having bedded in for a season he can fight for a regular spot in the starting eleven.

The fact that there will be more matches in the fixture list certainly will mean more opportunities.

As could the fact that Mkhitaryan will turn 36 next season.

Tuttosport report that Roma have hoped to take advantage of Frattesi’s relative lack of playing time in his first season at Inter.

The Giallorossi are targeting a midfielder. Coach Daniele De Rossi wants a box-to-box midfielder with Frattesi’s playing style.

But that interest has encountered a firm negative response from both Inter and Frattesi.

The Nerazzurri would not even consider offers that are not at least €45 million for the former Sassuolo midfielder.