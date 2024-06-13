Inter Milan Ready To Sacrifice €30M Rated Argentina Starlet To Fund Move For Genoa Forward

Inter Milan are ready to sell attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni this summer if it means they can move for Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Carboni is on the radar of Fiorentina, Atalanta, and teams in the Premier League.

Carboni looks to be a player who could leave Inter this summer.

The Nerazzurri have already rejected offers for the 19-year-old Argentine international – who is a part of the Albiceleste’s squad for the Copa America this summer.

Fiorentina had put in a bid worth €20 million. Inter turned this down.

However, the Nerazzurri would consider offers this summer. They would, however, expect a very large fee for Carboni.

Inter would reportedly want at least €30 million to sell Carboni.

The Gazzetta report that Fiorentina would consider reviving their interest in the Argentine. He is a target for new Viola coach Raffaele Palladino, who worked with the teenager at Monza.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have also emerged as suitors for Carboni.

And the Gazzetta also report that there is interest from the Premier League in signing the 19-year-old.

Inter Could Sell Valentin Carboni To Fund Albert Gudmundsson Deal

In the past, Inter have prioritized keeping hold of Carboni.

Whilst the Argentine is not yet ready to be part of the first-team plans, he has been a player Inter have seen as one for the future.

The reason that the Nerazzurri are now open to selling Carboni, according to the Gazzetta, is that they want to bring in the cash to sign Genoa’s Gudmundsson.

Inter see signing Gudmundsson as an important piece of business for next season.

The Icelander has a different profile than any other forward currently in the Inter squad. And the Nerazzurri also see his versatility and lack of fitness problems as important traits.

However, the Gazzetta note, there is one potential issue in a deal for Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old is currently under ongoing investigation for sexual assault in his home country Iceland. Given that he risks imprisonment, this could certainly torpedo a transfer to Inter.