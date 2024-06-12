Inter Milan Reach Agreement To Sign Slovenia Wonderkid

Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign teenage Slovenia and Domzale midfielder Luka Topalovic.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInter1908. The outlet report that the Nerazzurri will sign Topalovic for a fee of €1 million, beating the competition of Atalanta.

Inter’s summer transfer window is now underway.

The Nerazzurri will undoubtedly make signings for the first team. But there will also be the potential to invest in some younger players as well.

Inter have been aiming to bring in one or two players who may not reinforce the team for next season, but will have potential for the years to come.

Such players could spend a year or two playing with Inter’s Primavera, or Under-19, team. Alternatively, there would be the possibility of going out on loan for a season or two.

And now, the Nerazzurri are bringing in a player to reinforce their youth team ranks.

Inter Milan Agree Deal For Slovenia & Domzale Wonderkid Luka Topalovic

Slovenian teenager Topalovic is one player who’s come onto Inter’s radar.

The Nerazzurri are not the only club to show an interest in the 18-year-old. Di Marzio reports that there are several clubs keen on Topalovic.

Topalovic only recently turned eighteen years of age. However, he has already been a regular in Domzela’s first team for several years.

Having made his first senior appearance for the Slovenian club in 2022, Topalovic has made a total of 51 appearances. He has scored three goals and made six assists for the club.

Topalovic has yet to win a cap for Slovenia’s senior team.

However, the 18-year-old has been a regular at various youth team levels, up to Under-19.

Slovenia is also the nationality of former Inter captain Samir Handanovic, who retired from football last summer.

There has been interest from a number of clubs in Italy and around Europe to sign Topalovic, FCIN1908 reports. The Slovenian was named by the Guardian as one of the best hundred footballers born in 2006.

FCIN1908 report that Atalanta had in particular been keen on Topalovic’s signature.

But it is Inter who have been busy negotiating a deal with Domzale.

And FCIN1908 report that the Nerazzurri and Domzale have reached an agreement.

Topalovic will join Inter for a fee of €1 million. In addition to this, Domzale will receive a percentage of any future resale.