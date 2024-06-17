Inter Milan Pushing To Wrap Up Signing Of Spain International This Week

Inter Milan are pushing to wrap up the signing of Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez by the end of this week.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

Martinez is the player who Inter have settled on to sign as a new keeper.

The Nerazzurri have been aiming to sign a young goalkeeper as one of their main priorities this summer. Firstly, to back up Yann Sommer next season. And then to take over as the starter in the long term.

The Nerazzurri have also been monitoring other profiles.

Bento is a long-term target, although negotiations with Athletico Paranaense for the Brazilian international are tough.

Meanwhile, Inter have also been linked with Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A. And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen on Wednesday.

But at the moment, it is Martinez who Inter are pursuing.

The Nerazzurri are moving swiftly in talks with Genoa to try and sign the 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper.

Inter Milan Pushing To Sign Genoa Keeper Josep Martinez This Week

According to Sky, Genoa are asking for €18 million for Martinez.

Inter have put a cash bid of €13 million on the table for the Spanish international. Meanwhile, they are also aiming to send a player to Genoa to make up the difference.

The negotiations are now progressing towards an agreement. And it won’t be very long now.

Sky report that Inter’s intention is to have a full agreement in hand by the end of this week.

The Nerazzurri already have personal terms with Martinez agreed.

The Spaniard is ready to sign a five-year deal to join Inter.

Martinez started 36 out of Genoa’s 38 matches during the season just gone.

The 26-year-old is also a full Spanish international. He made his debut for his national team in a friendly against Lithuania in 2021.