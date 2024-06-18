Inter Milan Pushing To Sign Teenage Sampdoria Defender – Cash-Plus-Player Deal Possible

Inter Milan are pushing to complete a deal for teenager Sampdoria defender Giovanni Leoni this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that Inter could offer striker Sebastiano Esposito as part of a deal for Leoni.

Teenage defender Leoni spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The 17-year-old was at the Marassi on loan from Padova.

Despite his young age, Leoni carved out a place for himself at the heart of the Ligurian side’s defense.

Sampdoria had a purchase option to sign Leoni from Padova for €1.5 million. And there was never any question that they would exercise this.

Even if the Blucerchiati do not keep hold of the teenager, they can certainly sell him for a profit.

Now, the question is whether Sampdoria will keep hold of Leoni for another season as they take another run at promotion back to Serie A after remaining in the second division last season.

Inter as well as Juventus and Torino are reportedly keen on signing the 17-year-old.

The Nerazzurri reportedly had scouts watching Leoni during a Serie B match between Sampdoria and Ternana in April.

And according to Tuttosport, Inter are ready to push to sign Leoni this summer.

The Nerazzurri’s plan would certainly not be to make Leoni a part of their first-team squad right away.

But the newspaper anticipate that Inter could loan the young defender back to Sampdoria for a season.

This plan would also help in negotiations with the Blucerchiati for the teenager’s signature.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport, Inter could also add striker Sebastiano Esposito into a deal for Leoni.

Esposito spent the season just gone on loan with the Blucerchiati. And Sampdoria are keen to bring him back for next season, so he could be part of a deal for defender Leoni.