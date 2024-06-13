Inter Milan Pushing To Sign Teenage Defender From Real Betis

Inter Milan are pushing to sign teenage Real Betis defender Alex Perez this summer.

This according to Spanish news outlet Relevo, via FCInterNews. The outlet reports that the Nerazzurri held talks with the 18-year-old’s agent yesterday.

One area of the pitch in which Inter are looking to strengthen for the future is the defense.

Whilst there is plenty of reliable experience in the current options of the backline, there is also the sense that key players like Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi are on the way out due to their age.

Therefore, Inter are looking to bring in younger defenders as well.

Last summer, the Nerazzurri signed 23-year-old German youth team international Yann Bisseck.

Bisseck came in from Aarhus. He arrived for a relatively modest transfer fee, reflecting the fact that he had yet to really prove himself in a top European league.

And Inter’s gamble on Bisseck paid off.

The German emerged as a genuine starting-quality option in defense over the season just gone as the Nerazzurri won the Serie A title.

Inter Pushing To Sign Real Betis Defender Alex Perez

And according to Relevo, Inter are now aiming for a similar sort of move with Betis defender Alex Perez.

The Spaniard is eighteen years old and has yet to make an appearance for the Betis first team.

However, he has come onto Inter’s radar with his performances for the Andalusian club’s Under-19 team.

According to Relevo, Inter met with Perez’s agent Albert Botines yesterday.

And the teenage defender was a primary focus of the meeting with the agent, who also represents former Nerazzurri goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to Relevo, Inter are hoping to sign Perez on loan with an option to buy.

But, the outlet notes, the 18-year-old’s current contract with Betis runs out at the end of next June.

Therefore, Perez would have to extend his deal in order to facilitate a loan move.