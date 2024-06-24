Inter Milan Pushing To Sign Genoa Star In Straight Cash Deal

Inter Milan are pushing to sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa in a straight cash deal.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio. He reports on his homepage that the Nerazzurri are negotiating terms that would not include Gaetano Oristanio or any other player.

The last couple of weeks have seen Inter take big steps forward to try and sign Martinez.

The 26-year-old former RB Leipzig goalkeeper is the Nerazzurri’s top priority to be the long-term successor to Yann Sommer in goal.

Having previously eyed up a move for Athletico Paranaense’s Bento, it is Martinez who Inter have actually started negotiations to sign.

Inter want to bring the Spaniard in to be Sommer’s backup for next season. Then, in the seasons to follow, he can replace the current Number One.

Inter Pushing To Sign Josep Martinez From Genoa In Straight Cash Deal

Inter have been aiming to find an agreement with Genoa for Martinez on the basis of a player-plus-cash offer.

That way, the cash fee that the Nerazzurri would have to pay for the 26-year-old would be lower.

Inter had offered a number of young players to the Grifone as possible makeweights in a deal for Martinez.

But it was attacking midfielder Oristanio who the Ligurian club were most keen on among these possibilities.

Therefore, Inter and Genoa had come close to reaching an agreement. Inter would send Oristanio to Genoa in addition to a cash fee, and sign Martinez.

However, newly-promoted side Genoa have also shown an interest in signing Oristanio.

Therefore, the a transfer of the 22-year-old – who spent last season on loan with Cagliari – has not been able to go through.

Nevertheless, Inter still want to sign Martinez as the long-term heir to Sommer.

Therefore, Di Marzio reports, the Nerazzurri are continuing to negotiate with Genoa for the Spanish international.

However, there is no player-plus-cash formula any longer.

Inter want to sign Martinez for a straight cash fee. Therefore, the two clubs are now negotiating on a deal.

Di Marzio report that Genoa’s asking price for Martinez stands at around €15 million in negotiations.