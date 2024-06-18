Inter Milan President Outlines Oaktree Capital Mantra: ‘No Crazy Spending, Focus On Young Players’

Beppe Marotta expects new Inter Milan owners Oaktree Capital to focus on financial stability and young players at the Nerazzurri.

The Nerazzurri President spoke to Radio Anch’io Lo Sport, via FCInterNews. He also gave his thoughts on the role of agents in modern football, recommending more regulations.

US-based fund Oaktree have now been in charge of Inter for around a month.

The fund took over following a default by former owners Suning on their debt from a loan in the spring of 2021.

Oaktree now have everything in place as far as their running of Inter.

The new owners elected a new board of directors for the club at the start of this month. This included naming Marotta as President.

The 67-year-old also keeps his role as CEO of Sport at the Nerazzurri.

Beppe Marotta: “No Crazy Spending” At Inter Milan Under Oaktree Capital

Inter’s new President Marotta noted that “Today, there are ten foreign owners in Serie A.”

“There are no more clubs with ‘patronage’ ownership,” he noted. In this, he was referring to wealthy businessmen such as Massimo Moratti and Silvio Berlusconi who would bankroll Italian football’s biggest clubs.

“And thank goodness we’ve had an influx of foreign capital, because otherwise the clubs would start to become less competitive.”

“It’s clear that investors like Oaktree show a desire to keep continuity and stability as far as the management of the club,” Marotta remarked.

“They want great transparency. But also economic and financial restraints, which seems right to me.”

Marotta said that Oaktree have a policy of “No crazy spending, but yes to getting the best out of young players. That has to be our mantra.”

Meanwhile, Marotta also gave his thoughts on rising agent fees in football.

“Last season, clubs spent a billion euros in agent commissions,” the Inter President noted.

“That’s money that ends up outside the system.”

“I understand and respect the profession,” Marotta said of agents. “But we often see situations that are not very clear.”

“Therefore, they have to be regulated. No matter how much these professionals are a part of football.”