Inter Milan President Declares: ‘Our Cycle Hasn’t Even Reached The Halfway Point’

Inter Milan President Beppe Marotta feels that the club’s cycle under Simone Inzaghi hasn’t even reached its halfway point.

Marotta spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia at the Euros, via FCInterNews. He also predicted that midfielder Nicolo Barella is capable of growing even further.

Inzaghi has now completed three seasons as Inter coach.

The 48-year-old capped off the campaign by winning the Serie A title. This was the twentieth in Inter’s history, and Inzaghi’s first as a coach.

The title is the sixth, and undoubtedly the most significant, trophy Inter have won with Inzaghi on the bench.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri had also reached the Champions League final in the previous season.

By all accounts, Inter plan to move into next season with Inzaghi at the helm.

Therefore, the real question concerns the longer term. The former Lazio boss could be at Inter for quite some time to come.

Inter President Beppe Marotta: “Inzaghi Cycle Hasn’t Reached Halfway Point”

Inter’s President Marotta said that Inzaghi “Has shown over time that he adds value to the club.”

“We’re talking about continuity here that’s fully deserved,” the executive continued.

“Both parties want to continue this brilliant journey,” Marotta said of contract talks with Inzaghi, anticipating “no problems.”

“Our cycle together hasn’t even reached the halfway point,” he predicted.

Meanwhile, Marotta also confirmed that the contract extension of Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is “Virtually done.”

“Right now he’s on the other side with his national team. So it’s hard to get his signature right now.”

“But this is further proof for our esteem for this young man,” Marotta said. “And one more stone that we’re laying to give the team guarantees for the future.”

As far as whether Inter fans should expect more signings this summer, Marotta cautioned that “The team has already been built.”

“I’m lucky to work with two great professionals in Ausilio and Baccin,” he continued.

Marotta noted that “With Zielinski and Taremi we’ve already just about given shape to our transfer window.”

“Even though it’s just barely begun.”

“Having kept the team that deservedly won the title together, the team that’s a reference point for football in our country, means that we can continue to have great quality,” Marotta said.

Meanwhile, the Inter President also gave his thoughts on midfielder Nicolo Barella. The 27-year-old was Italy’s match-winning hero against Albania yesterday at the Euros.

“He has great qualities,” Marotta said of Barella. “Both as a footballer and a person.”

“And he has shown a great ability to adapt to different styles of play.”

“He has an even brighter future,” Marotta said. “He can become even better.”