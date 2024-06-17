Inter Milan President Beams: ‘It’s A Source Of Pride’ To Contribute To Italy Success At EURO 2024

Inter Milan President Beppe Marotta considers it a “source of pride” to contribute to the success of Italy at EURO 2024.

The Nerazzurri executive beamed after the Azzurri’s group stage opener against Albania, speaking to reporters via FCInterNews.

It is no big secret that Inter players feature prominently for Italy at the Euros this summer.

Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti openly spoke about a “block” of players from the Nerazzurri.

Naturally, the fact that Inter are Italian champions – and by a wide margin – is a testament to the individual quality of many of the players in the team.

And then there is the fact that Inter players have an established tactical chemistry together.

This has certainly helped to build a sense of understanding on the pitch.

That was not evident right away in Italy’s opening match against Albania at EURO 2024.

There was a big mix-up as wingback Federico Dimarco attempted to find his club teammate Alessandro Bastoni with a throw-in.

Dimarco didn’t seem aware of where Bastoni would be. This allowed Sassuolo midfielder Nedim Bajrami to nip in and score a shock opener for Albania.

However, as the match went on, it was more evident that the Inter core at the squad was starting to find a groove.

Beppe Marotta Proud Of Inter Contribution To Italy At EURO 2024

In the end, Italy came back with goals from two Inter players.

Alessandro Bastoni equalized for the Azzurri around ten minutes after Albania had went ahead.

Then, it was Nicolo Barella who put Italy ahead with a stunning long-range effort.

After the match, Marotta said that “The win was hard-fought. But well-deserved, we played well.”

“As Inter President, I’m happy to say that the club contributed to this win,” he continued.

“Giving these players to the national time is a great source of pride for us,” Marotta said.

Of Dimarco’s calamitous early error, Marotta said that “These are errors that should be looked back on as such.”

“These things happen in football. But the team reacted immediately, and so therefore the error should be forgotten in time.”