Inter Milan Present Netherlands Euro 2024 With Take-It-Or-Leave-It Contract Extension Offer

Inter Milan are no longer willing to waste time on the Denzel Dumfries saga. Therefore, the wingback will have to render his final decision sooner rather than later.

The Netherlands star has been a stalwart in Simone Inzaghi’s team since 2021 when he arrived as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi.

However, the 28-year-old’s contract will expire in 2025, leaving his contract up in the air.

While the Italian champions have managed to secure the services of several key players on long-term deals, Dumfries’ situation remains complex.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews, the management has offered the player a take-it-or-leave-it proposal.

While the Dutchman has often reiterated his desire to stay at Inter, he must now put his words into action.

Inter have offered the player a net salary of 4 million euros. These are the same figures that fellow wingback Federico Dimarco currently earns.

This is also a significant pay rise compared to his current salary (2.5 million euros).

The Nerazzurri feel they can no longer afford to waste time on this contract saga.

Inter Milan Looking To Solve The Future Of Denzel Dumfries Soon Enough

If Dumfries rejects the proposal, Inter will be looking to sell him. But while the wingback considers himself worthy of a top club, the Nerazzurri will attempt to offload him to any side that is willing to meet their asking price.

In case the two parties end up parting ways, Inter will be on the lookout for a new right wingback.

In recent days, Bologna’s Dan Ndoye has emerged as a potential candidate for the role.

The management reportedly considers the 23-year-old as the ideal profile for the role, even though he primarily plays as an advanced winger.