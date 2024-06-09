Inter Milan’s Preseason Tour Of China Likely To Be Cancelled Following Departure Of Suning Group

Inter Milan are unlikely to go ahead with a planned preseason tour of China this summer following the departure of former owners Suning Group.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the takeover of the club by Oaktree Capital from Chinese conglomerate Suning last month is likely to put paid to any plans for the Nerazzurri to travel there.

President Steven Zhang lost control of Inter after failing to meet repayment requirements to Oaktree following a loan to support his running of the club, and this could have a significant impact on the Serie A champions’ summer plans.

Inter were due to compete in a series of friendlies in China at the end of July, alongside Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but it is expected that all three teams will now withdraw.

Indeed, both Atletico and PSG are thought to have serious concerns over the feasibility of the mini-tournament due to a failure by the organisers to pay outstanding fees for participation.